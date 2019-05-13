  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Nuggets 6-foot-10 forward Michael Porter Jr. said on Monday that he has been cleared to play and plans to play with the Denver Nuggets Summer League team in the coming months.

Michael Porter Jr. (credit: CBS)

“I expecting to play in summer league and can’t wait for that,” said Porter after cleaning out his locker.

Porter, who was the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, spent the entire season watching from the bench as he dealt with a lingering injury.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for me even going back to Missouri, said Porter, who had his last season in college cut short by injury.

“Just being around the NBA lifestyle, getting accustomed to the travel, how hard these guys play, the recovery, it’s been good for me and I think it’ll benefit me in the long run.”

“The way I feel now is leaps and bounds beyond where I thought I’d be at this point,” added Porter.

The Nuggets Summer League will begin in Las Vegas on July 5.

