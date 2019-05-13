Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A study ranking the states by highest drug use put Colorado in the top 10. The WalletHub study considered 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and drug and alcohol treatment availability. Researchers looked at “illegal” and “illicit” drug use as well as alcohol abuse.
The study found Colorado ranked No. 9 in the country for highest drug use and No. 3 in the country for the highest percentage of adults who need drug treatment but aren’t getting it.
Highest Drug Use By State:
- District of Columbia
- Michigan
- Missouri
- West Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- New Hampshire
- Kentucky
- Colorado
- New Mexico
Source: WalletHub
Lowest Drug Use By State:
- Minnesota
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Kansas
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Utah
- South Dakota
- Wisconsin