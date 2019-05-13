  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A study ranking the states by highest drug use put Colorado in the top 10. The WalletHub study considered 22 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and drug and alcohol treatment availability. Researchers looked at “illegal” and “illicit” drug use as well as alcohol abuse.

(iStock/Getty Images)

The study found Colorado ranked No. 9 in the country for highest drug use and No. 3 in the country for the highest percentage of adults who need drug treatment but aren’t getting it.

Highest Drug Use By State:

  1. District of Columbia
  2. Michigan
  3. Missouri
  4. West Virginia
  5. Indiana
  6. Arkansas
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Kentucky
  9. Colorado
  10. New Mexico
Source: WalletHub

Lowest Drug Use By State:

  1. Minnesota
  2. Hawaii
  3. Idaho
  4. Kansas
  5. North Dakota
  6. Nebraska
  7. Utah
  8. South Dakota
  9. Wisconsin

 

