DENVER (CBS4)– People of Catholic faith lined up to see a special relic over the weekend. They wanted an up close and personal look at a relic of the patron saint of parish priests.
The Incorrupt Heart of St. John Vianney was in Denver on Sunday on its national relic pilgrimage.
The term incorrupt refers to the Roman Catholic belief that a human body can avoid the normal process of decomposition after death as a sign of holiness.
The relic was on display at the seminary named for Vianney.
Those who saw it said it was a spiritual experience.
“Something that holy, it’s a miracle that it is still intact, so it’s easy to believe in God when you see these miracles,” said Anita Redding.
Catholics believe it is a sign but not proof of the person’s holiness. Relics are physical objects associated with a saint.