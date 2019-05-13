  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– People of Catholic faith lined up to see a special relic over the weekend. They wanted an up close and personal look at a relic of the patron saint of parish priests.

(credit: CBS)

The Incorrupt Heart of St. John Vianney was in Denver on Sunday on its national relic pilgrimage.

The term incorrupt refers to the Roman Catholic belief that a human body can avoid the normal process of decomposition after death as a sign of holiness.

(credit: CBS)

The relic was on display at the seminary named for Vianney.

Those who saw it said it was a spiritual experience.

(credit: CBS)

“Something that holy, it’s a miracle that it is still intact, so it’s easy to believe in God when you see these miracles,” said Anita Redding.

(credit: CBS)

Catholics believe it is a sign but not proof of the person’s holiness. Relics are physical objects associated with a saint.

(credit: CBS)

