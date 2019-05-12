DENVER (CBS4) – State Rep. Rochelle Galindo announced her resignation on Sunday following sexual assault allegations made against her. Galindo says the allegations are not true.

“The allegations against me are false. That said, they will make our fight against the pending recall effort untenable. I will not put my constituents through what will surely be a recall campaign based on political smear tactics and false allegations. Instead, I will resign my seat as the elected representative of House District 50, effective immediately,” said Rep. Rochelle Galindo in a news release.

The lawmaker, who was elected in November, is a gay, Latina woman. In January, she told CBS4 she embodies the diversity at the Capitol.

Her district, Greeley, is one of the poorest in the state.

“I come from a working class family. My dad works in oil and gas. My mom has worked in the meat industry for over 30 years and my regular job outside of the legislature is being a head custodian at an elementary school. I think its very important that we have regular people in these offices who understand what regular people are going through,” said Galindo in January.