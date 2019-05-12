  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, Phil Weiser


DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined other attorneys general from 43 other states in filing a lawsuit. It’s against some of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers.

Phil Weiser (credit: CBS)

Plaintiffs say 20 generic drug companies and more than a dozen executives or price fixing. The lawsuit alleges Teva Pharmaceuticals orchestrated a scheme with 19 other drug companies to inflate drug prices.

Weiser says, over a number of years, the conspiracy caused price increases for generic drugs that are used to treat common infections and diseases like cancer, asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.

