DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined other attorneys general from 43 other states in filing a lawsuit. It’s against some of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers.
Plaintiffs say 20 generic drug companies and more than a dozen executives or price fixing. The lawsuit alleges Teva Pharmaceuticals orchestrated a scheme with 19 other drug companies to inflate drug prices.
Weiser says, over a number of years, the conspiracy caused price increases for generic drugs that are used to treat common infections and diseases like cancer, asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.