By Michael Abeyta
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Nuggets


DENVER (CBS4) – A lot of Nuggets fans decided cheering on the team with mom would be the perfect way to spend Mother’s Day. Sunday afternoon the party was on Chopper Circle in downtown Denver.

(credit: CBS)

That’s the reason Kim and her granddaughter Lakota came down. They are huge Nuggets fans, and they wanted to watch Game 7 in a special way.

(credit: CBS)

Their plan was to watch the game outside at the official Nuggets tailgate party. Almost as a throwaway, they decided to test their luck.

“We got here and we registered for free tickets,” Kim said.

(credit: CBS)

Then, wouldn’t you know it, they won.

“I’m excited! I’m ready for this game,” she added.

On a day especially for mothers and grandmothers, these two Nuggets fans will be able to create a memory together they will never forget. A special day for Kim instantly got so much sweeter for her and her granddaughter.

(credit: CBS)

“(It’s) even more special. I get to spend it with her.”

As the party rolled on, outside of the Pepsi Center, ticket holders started steaming into the arena, including Kim and Lakota, who only had one more mother’s day wish…

“The Nuggets are going to win!” said Kim. “Go Nuggets!” Lakota added.

RELATED: Nuggets’ Season Finished After Game 7 Loss To Portland

Michael Abeyta

