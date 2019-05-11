  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – In the spirit of the holiday weekend, WalletHub compiled a list of the best (and worst) states for working mothers to work. They researched factors like child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

Mother in business world with baby carriage (credit: Getty Images)

Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut ranked as the top three states for working moms. Colorado came in at 16th place.

The bottom three are South Carolina, Alabama and Louisiana.

In the child care category, Colorado specifically ranked 45 out of 51 indicating it has one of the high child care percentage costs of a mother’s median income.

