Berthoud News

BERTHOUD, Colorado (AP) – Authorities say a former employee of a Colorado newspaper printing plant was arrested after allegedly trying to enter the facility and firing a weapon outside the building.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Department says no one was injured in the incident Friday at the Lehman Printing Center in Berthoud about 45 miles north of Denver.

Rhett Williams (credit: Larimer County)

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the man was looking for specific people who weren’t there.

The plant prints the Reporter-Herald, the Longmont Times-Call, the Fort Morgan Times and the Sterling Journal-Advocate. The incident delayed Saturday delivery of the four newspapers.

The sheriff’s department says 35-year-old Rhett Williams was arrested on charges including attempted assault on a peace officer and prohibited use of a weapon.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

