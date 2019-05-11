



Gov. Jared Polis recognized five Colorado foster families at the Governor’s Mansion for opening their homes to children in the foster care system. One of the families honored on Saturday was the Evans.

Mike and Ramona Evans raised five children on their way to becoming empty-nesters.

“The last one graduated. We were riding in the car and we were having a feverish argument about where we want to go eat and we said, ‘We are better people than this,'” recalled Mike.

Inspired by our Wednesday’s Child series where, each week, Britt Moreno features a child in need of a home, the Evans decided to enter the foster care system.

They were matched with a teenage girl.

“She’s amazing. Smart. Had a 3.8 GPA her first semester,” said Mike.

“We’re excited about her future. She’s amazing, I think she’s going to change the world,” added Ramona.

In June, if all goes well, the Evans will adopt their foster daughter.

“We went into the process knowing that adoption was what we were wanting to do,” said Ramona.

“We have a great family. Raucous, lively and feisty and she has just got all-in with that and made us more complete,” said Mike.

Ramona knows that fostering isn’t necessarily for everyone, but encourages everyone to get involved.

“You can help a foster family, you can mentor, you can provide respite care, there’s so many different ways the people can jump on board and help,” implored Ramona.

As for the Evans they say, finally, their family feels complete.

“We’ll be here for her forever. Her forever home,” said Ramona.