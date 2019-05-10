Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A group of CBS4 employees were able to have some fun this Friday over at the National Western Complex — and help raise money for a good cause. Our general manager, Walt DeHaven, was a “celebrity tortilla roller” for the annual Tortillas for Tepeyac.
Miles, Dinger and Cam the Ram were there to help out, too.
The event raised a bunch of money for Clinica Tepeyac, which helps people in underserved communities get access to much-needed health care.
Dominic Garcia, Britt Moreno, and Andrea Flores were out there rooting Walt on!
And it seemed to work because he was one of the winners of the coveted Tortilla Titan Rolling Pin!
Great job to Walt, and everyone else who came out.