DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man has been charged with animal cruelty after veterinarians discovered his 4-month-old puppy had multiple broken bones.
Prosecutors say Stephen Swett, 24, brought the boxer/Dalmatian mix to the MaxFund Wellness Center in October because she was having trouble breathing and had collapsed.
The intake person at MaxFund could feel broken bones and animal control was brought in.
X-rays showed the puppy had old and new rib fractures, a fractured femur and a fractured vertebrae. The puppy, now named Kayle, needed surgery and vertebral body pins.
“By charging Stephen Swett with cruelty to animals, we are giving this puppy a voice and saying as loudly as possible, we will prosecute anyone who abuses animals,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
McCann said the story does have a happy ending.
“The puppy survived her injuries and is now doing well with her new human caretakers and four-legged siblings,” McCann stated.
“We also have the pleasure of confirming that the fundraising goals to cover her veterinary bill was met within the first 48-hours of the campaign,” McCann stated.
Prosecutors thanked the staff at the MaxFund Animal Shelter, MaxFund Wellness Center, VRCC, Rocky Mountain Veterinary Neurology, Animal Critical Care and Emergency Services, and Denver Animal Protection.
Swett’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 10.
A new Colorado law will ban people convicted of felony animal cruelty from owning a pet for upwards of five years. Swett is charged with two misdemeanor counts.