MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man found face down in a “kiddie pool” at an apartment complex in Manitou Springs has died. Now two men are facing murder and assault charges. Freddie Joseph Crespo, 33, and John Robert Swinehart, 25, were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.
When police arrived at the apartment at 601 Manitou Avenue on Thursday they found the victim in a small pool full of water.
The man was unconscious and rushed to Memorial Central but doctors couldn’t save him. Police have not released any additional information about the victim.
Investigators say they have no reason to believe that there is any threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Manitou Springs Police Department through the El Paso County Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.
The last time a homicide occurred in Manitou Springs was July 2, 2013. Jacqueline Knudson died at the hands of Christopher Andrew Miller as a result of domestic violence, according to Manitou Springs police.