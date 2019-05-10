  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Gun Sales, Jason Crow


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jason Crow says he aims to close an “obvious loophole” in federal law that allowed a Florida woman obsessed with the Columbine school shooting to buy a shotgun in Colorado days before the 20th anniversary of the massacre. The Gazette reports the legislation introduced Thursday by the Colorado Democrat would prohibit immediate over-the-counter sales of rifles and shotguns to out-of-state residents.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities launched a manhunt and several schools tightened security last month after 18-year-old Sol Pais traveled to Denver and bought the gun. Authorities had considered her a potential threat to schools.

(credit: CBS)

Crow’s bill would apply restrictions that are on handgun purchases to rifles and shotguns, requiring dealers to ship firearms to a licensed dealer in a buyer’s home state.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s