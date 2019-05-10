



Boulder police think one man is responsible for sexually assaulting two women in three days. One woman was attacked while gardening in the Whittier neighborhood on Friday, May 3, and another was attacked while she was jogging in North Boulder on Monday, May 6.

Police say the first victim was outside of her home in the 1800 block of Spruce Court when a man came up behind her, fully clothed, and rubbed his genitals against her buttocks. The woman stood up and threw weeds at him. The man made a comment about the victim’s physical appearance and rode off on his bicycle. Security cameras captured video of the man riding a BMX-style bicycle in the neighborhood.

Police say the second victim was jogging on Vinca Court near Spotswood Place when a man rode past her on a bicycle and slapped her buttocks. The man rode a short distance, got off the bicycle and grabbed the jogger in a bear hug. She victim screamed for help and struggled with the man. During the struggle, he grabbed the victim in a sexual manner. He grabbed the woman’s cell phone, got back on his bike and rode eastbound towards 26th Street. The victim described the bike as a black BMX-style bike with red grips or handle bars.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6-foot-1 tall and weighing between 195-200 pounds.

Anyone who may have additional information on these cases should call Detective Heather Frey at 303-441-3369. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.