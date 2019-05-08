DENVER (CBS4) – In response to questions from viewers about CBS Denver’s use of the name and photographs of the suspects in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting, News Director Tim Wieland issued the following statement:

“Many viewers have asked about our policy on using the names and pictures of the suspects in the STEM school shooting. As in previous cases, our primary focus will be on the victims, the impact on our community, and how people are working together to provide support and search for solutions. There is a criminal case against two suspects and we will report on that investigation. I appreciate the point of view of those who argue that naming the suspects only gives them the attention and infamy that they crave. Our job as journalists is to report – not withhold. However, I’m a firm believer that we are not only journalists, we are equally members of this community – and should be sensitive to the concerns of all who may be affected by our coverage. For this reason, while our coverage will necessarily include naming the suspects and using their pictures, we will do so sensitively and sparingly – and only with specific intent in our reporting. Most of our work will focus on the victims and families – their stories of struggle, hope and recovery.”