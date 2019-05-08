LIVE VIDEOWatch an update from police on Tuesday's school shooting in Highlands Ranch
DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone lives in the Highlands Ranch neighborhood where a school shooting left one student dead and several wounded Tuesday. Malone and his wife have two daughters who attend school nearby.

Michael Malone (credit: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

“When kids go to school, they should be going to school to learn, have fun, be with their friends, not worried about an active shooter,” Malone lamented during a heartfelt pre-game news conference.

The Nuggets held a moment of silence at the Pepsi Center Tuesday night. (credit: CBS)

Malone didn’t want to address the tragedy with his team before tip-off of their 124-98 win, saying it was “a conversation and a subject maybe on an off day.” He also was struggling with how he’ll talk about it with his kids: “I’m texting my daughter, telling her she’s going to be OK — I don’t even know if she will be OK.”

The Nuggets also sent out a statement on Twitter: “We ask all of you to join us in keeping those impacted by today’s tragic shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch in our thoughts. We extend our condolences to the victims, their families, the entire community and everyone affected by violence.”

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

