NEW YORK CITY (CBS4)– Kraft has a special offer for moms this Mother’s Day. The company says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter up to $100.

Kraft wants moms to have some time to themselves on their special day.

(credit: kraftmacandcheese.com)

Of course, there are some rules to the offer. One, be sure to check the website to confirm funds are still available. Kraft is putting up $50,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Moms also must submit a brief description of why you need some time away during Mother’s Day.

