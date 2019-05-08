Comments
NEW YORK CITY (CBS4)– Kraft has a special offer for moms this Mother’s Day. The company says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter up to $100.
Kraft wants moms to have some time to themselves on their special day.
Of course, there are some rules to the offer. One, be sure to check the website to confirm funds are still available. Kraft is putting up $50,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Moms also must submit a brief description of why you need some time away during Mother’s Day.