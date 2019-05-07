DEMVER (CBS4)– Colorado could have a slightly below average wildfire season, thanks to a strong snowpack and regular Spring rain and snow. Crews are still preparing for when a fire does spark.
In the 2018 wildfire season in Colorado, considered one of the worst on record, there were 18 wildfire incidents that qualified for state responsibility. The price tag for those fires was more than $40 million.
The Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control has 72 full-time employees ready to deploy at any time.
Gov. Jared Polis stressed the fact that just because there is a lower risk for wildfires, doesn’t mean the events won’t happen. He had an urgent message for homeowners on Tuesday morning.
“While the risk of a major fire event might be lower this year, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be a major fire event or loss of life. So people should be wary, particularly an important message to private land holders is do the mitigation on your property,” said Polis.
