Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect who was arrested and accused of throwing chairs out of a broken window on the Children’s Hospital Colorado campus has been identified. Glenwood Williams is facing a felony charge for the incident.
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect who was arrested and accused of throwing chairs out of a broken window on the Children’s Hospital Colorado campus has been identified. Glenwood Williams is facing a felony charge for the incident.
Williams, 39, was placed on a mental health hold after his arrest on Monday afternoon. Once released he will be transported to jail.
He allegedly broke out a window about five stories up in the building on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora on Monday and started throwing chairs out onto the sidewalk below.
Colfax Avenue was closed during the investigation and cleanup of debris on the road.
Williams is facing felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges. He was injured from flying glass from the broken window.