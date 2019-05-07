BREAKING NEWSShooting At STEM School Highlands Ranch: At Least 2 Possible Hurt
Filed Under:Aurora News, Children's Hospital Colorado, Glenwood Williams


AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect who was arrested and accused of throwing chairs out of a broken window on the Children’s Hospital Colorado campus has been identified. Glenwood Williams is facing a felony charge for the incident.

Glenwood Williams (credit: Aurora Police)

Williams, 39, was placed on a mental health hold after his arrest on Monday afternoon. Once released he will be transported to jail.

(credit: Torie Giffin)

He allegedly broke out a window about five stories up in the building on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora on Monday and started throwing chairs out onto the sidewalk below.

(credit: Torie Giffin)

Colfax Avenue was closed during the investigation and cleanup of debris on the road.

Williams is facing felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless endangerment charges. He was injured from flying glass from the broken window.

