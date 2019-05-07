Comments
DEBEQUE, Colo. (AP) — A portion of Interstate 70 in western Colorado remains closed as crews try to prevent another rockslide. A slide on I-70 in DeBeque Canyon on Sunday disabled two cars and injured two people. Their injuries were described as minor to moderate.
The Daily Sentinel reports that eastbound lanes of I-70 there could remain closed until Thursday or Friday to allow unstable rocks to be brought down from the hillsides along the highway. Westbound lanes remain open.
Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tracy Trulove says the detour around the eastbound closure takes about 45 minutes.
