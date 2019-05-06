(CBS4) – After months of investigation, police now have some clues in the 2018 murder case of 27-year-old Taylor Meyer. Oklahoma City police hope a newly released photo of a man using Meyer’s credit card while in a silver SUV will help them arrest his killer.
The 2013 University of Colorado graduate was brutally stabbed to death near Playa Del Carmen while on vacation last November.
“He’s just such a fun-loving guy. He really cared about his family,” friend Rob McManus told CBS4 during a vigil honoring his life.
Meyer was undoubtedly loved.
“He put his friends and family above everything else,” agreed another friend, Molly Mulderrig.
Since his murder, there haven’t been many suspect leads; it’s something that continues to be unsettling for his family.
“They found Taylor’s body stabbed and robbed of his watch,” his father, Kris, and sister, Megan explained tearfully. “(They also took) his wallet, iPhone and shoes.”
Meyer had moved to California for an executive job with UPS after graduating college, but remained an avid Broncos and winter sports fan. He always had a desire to return back to Colorado and never got the chance. Loved ones still want to know why.
You can help. If you have any information on the man in the vehicle in the photos above, you’re asked to call Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can also submit tips online via http://www.OKCCrimeTips.com.