MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The rockfall that sent two women to the hospital in DeBeque Canyon over the weekend will likely keep eastbound lanes of I-70 closed until at least Tuesday. Recent wet weather could be to blame for the rockfall.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes will remain closed while crews clear the road and conduct rockfall mitigation in the area.
Two cars were struck by the huge rocks and two females were taken to the hospital.
There is a detour in place at mile marker 57 for eastbound traffic.