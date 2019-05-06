  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora News, Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was arrested after allegedly throwing chairs out of a broken window on the Children’s Hospital Colorado campus in Aurora. Police say the suspect could face felony charges.

(credit: Torie Giffin)

Video from a witness shows a chair flying out of the broken window about 5-6 stories up of a building on the Children’s Hospital Campus, but not the main hospital.

(credit: Torie Giffin)

Colfax Avenue was closed during the investigation and cleanup of debris on the road. Most lanes have since reopened.

(credit: Torie Giffin)

The suspect was injured from flying glass from the broken window. That person has not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s