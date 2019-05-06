Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was arrested after allegedly throwing chairs out of a broken window on the Children’s Hospital Colorado campus in Aurora. Police say the suspect could face felony charges.
Video from a witness shows a chair flying out of the broken window about 5-6 stories up of a building on the Children’s Hospital Campus, but not the main hospital.
Colfax Avenue was closed during the investigation and cleanup of debris on the road. Most lanes have since reopened.
The suspect was injured from flying glass from the broken window. That person has not been identified.