Filed Under:Big Thompson Canyon, FEMA, Fort Collins News, September 2013 Flooding


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – The federal government hasn’t funded $20 million in work to fix roads damaged by flooding in a northern Colorado county nearly six years ago. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that a 2018 law that changed how the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards money for projects that don’t meet strict design guidelines, like those in Larimer County’s Big Thompson Canyon, was supposed to help speed up funding.

However, FEMA hasn’t given its regional offices guidance on how to award money under it.

Copter4 flew over Highway 34 in the Big Thompson Canyon after it was damaged in the Sept. 2013 floods. (credit: CBS)

Regional FEMA spokeswoman Lynn Kimbrough says the agency doesn’t have a timeframe for when the problem will be resolved.

County manager Linda Hoffman told commissioners last month that the situation was “ridiculous.” She is working to set up a meeting with county leaders, FEMA’s regional director, congressional representatives and Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

