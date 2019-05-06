AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a teenage boy went to the hospital Monday evening after a shooting. That victim later died.
Officers responded to a home near South Memphis Street and Pheasant Run Parkway. They say they found bystanders trying to save the victim.
Details about the juvenile were not released. The suspect has not been caught.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing 5-feet-10-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
“This is a societal problem,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said Monday night. “I think sometimes people want to say this is a police problem. And the police are the ones responsible for all of this. The sad part about it is the police typically become responsible after the situation occurs.”
Metz says the shooting does not appear to be random.
“The community and society needs to step up and help take ownership of this. We cannot just rest on the shoulders of the police,” Metz said. “I’m not blaming the parents. I’m not saying they’re at fault. But we’re going to have to start keeping closer tabs on our young people.”
A shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call 303-627-3100.