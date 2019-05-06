Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Service on the A Line was disrupted on Monday morning because of a crash between a semi and the train. The crash happened at Sable Crossing.
Passengers were being transported by bus between Central Park Station and 40th and Airport Station.
South Sable Boulevard at Smith Road has been shut down in all directions for the crash cleanup and investigation.
It’s unclear how long the service disruption or the road closure will last. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
No injuries have been reported.