DeBeque Canyon, DeBeque News, Rockfall

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rockfall prompted DeBeque Canyon caused Interstate 70 eastbound to close on Sunday. Colorado Department of Transportation engineers are working to clear the road.

There is a detour in place at mile marker 57 for eastbound traffic, CDOT says.

Westbound traffic at the scene at mile marker 62 was closed for a short time but has re-opened.

Authorities say two cars were involved, and two females were taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries.”

Details about how the slide occurred have not been released.

