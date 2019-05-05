Comments
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rockfall prompted DeBeque Canyon caused Interstate 70 eastbound to close on Sunday. Colorado Department of Transportation engineers are working to clear the road.
There is a detour in place at mile marker 57 for eastbound traffic, CDOT says.
Westbound traffic at the scene at mile marker 62 was closed for a short time but has re-opened.
Authorities say two cars were involved, and two females were taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries.”
Details about how the slide occurred have not been released.