DENVER (CBS4) – Struggling businesses in the northern part of Denver can apply for up to $5,000 in grant money. The city teamed up with Mile High United Way for the pilot program.
Lane closures from the Central 70 Project have made it tough for customers to get to some businesses like Juanita’s Pandería at 46th Avenue and Josephine Street.
The money will go toward rent, owners say.
“Small business is critically important throughout the City and County of Denver. They’re not only contributing to our tax base, into jobs for residents, but also contributing to the vitality of our neighborhoods. It makes Denver special,” said Derek Woodbury, spokesman for Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.
To qualify for Business Impact Opportunity (BIO) Fund , businesses must be located in the Globeville, Elyria-Swansea or Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods.
The program will provide $105,000 from Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) and the North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative (NDCC). It will focus on businesses that generate less than $500,000 in annual gross revenue and with 25 or fewer employees.
Businesses can contact Mile High United Way at UBA@unitedwaydenver.org or 303-561-2301 to make an appointment with a business advisor.