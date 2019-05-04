DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy a mild and fairly dry weekend with no major storm systems in the area. There is enough moisture in the air to help spark a few scattered showers or thunderstorms each afternoon thanks to daytime heating, but we are not expecting anything widespread.
If any storms pop up this weekend they will mostly be confined to the mountains or the far eastern plains. Because there is a bit more moisture available to help fuel storms near the Kansas state line there is a small possibility to see a strong or severe storm Saturday afternoon.
Enjoy the mild weather because a new storm will move into Colorado late Monday and it will bring much cooler weather for most of the upcoming week. We will see widespread showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday with rain and snow developing in the mountains.