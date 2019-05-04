Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police identified the man they say prompted an officer-involved shooting after people called 911 because he was threatening drivers and pedestrians with a knife. Alfred Vallejos, 46, was released from the hospital on Saturday.
The shooting happened on Monday near Sheridan Boulevard and 3rd Avenue. Officers say the man refused to listen to their commands after he ran from them. They say he threatened them with the knife, and that’s when an officer fired their weapon.
No one was hurt, other than the suspect.
Vallejos faces a felony menacing with a deadly weapon charge.