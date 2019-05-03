Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — If you’re thinking of adding a member to your pack, now is the time to do it! The Dumb Friends League is offering to waive adoption fees for all dogs 1-year-old and older through through Sunday, May 5. The waived adoption fees are available at both the Quebec Street Shelter in Denver and the Buddy Center in Castle Rock.
All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip ID and a free office visit with a participating veterinarian. The standard adoption screening process still applies during all waived-fee promotions.
Here are just a few of the precious pups available at the Dumb Friends League (as of Friday morning):
See more dogs looking for a forever home on the Dumb Friends League website.