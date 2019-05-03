DENVER (CBS4)– The director of street maintenance for Denver and the manager of street maintenance operations have been placed on “investigatory leave.” They were placed on leave during an investigation into personnel matters.
City officials confirm Denver Public Works Street Maintenance Director Kelly Duffy and Manager of Street Maintenance Operations Doug Legg were both placed on paid leave Thursday afternoon.
“There is no criminal aspect,” said Diane Vertovec, of the City of Denver’s human resources department.
Vertovec characterized it as an investigation into “personnel matters” but said she could provide no further information. She also said that she did not know if the two cases were related.
Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Legg told CBS4, “I can’t speak to this. We don’t know much about this.”
He said he had been with the city for 19 years.
When asked if he had any idea what he was being investigated for, he replied,”Nope.”
He said he and Duffy were called into a supervisor’s office at different times Thursday and informed of the action.
CBS4 left a phone message for Duffy that was not immediately returned.