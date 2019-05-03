Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Meet Cooper Tippett, not your typical sports fan. This little guy went behind the scenes to meet the University of Denver Pioneers hockey team.
The 6-year-old suffers from Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA, a very progressive terminal illness that affects the body’s skeleton. Cooper has doctor visits at least once a week for treatments that he will need for the rest of his life.
CBS4 first met Cooper in November when he was surprised with a trip to Disney World.
The DU student athletes are helping inspire Cooper to stay strong, especially with what’s coming up.
“We’re going into a big summer where Cooper will have surgery on both knees, both hips, both ankles and he’s going to be in a cast from his nipples to his ankles for seven weeks,” said Christine Tippett, Cooper’s mother.