DENVER (CBS4) – Forty designers took part in the “Serious Play: Design in Mid-Century America” exhibition. It features more than 250 works that focus on designs in the late 1940s, in the post-World War II era. Designers intertwined both work and play.

The curator, Darrin Alfred, says it gave designers a chance to incorporate the play aspect into their work — something that is important.

“Play energizes us and enlivens us. Play eases our burdens. Play renews our natural sense of optimism and opens us up to new possibilities,” Alfred said.

The exhibition includes interactive elements, too. There are moments to spin tops, play with a house of cards and try on masks.

You can check out Serious Play from May 5 to Aug. 25.

