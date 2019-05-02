Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Board of Regents could vote on the sole finalist for president of the University of Colorado system on Thursday afternoon. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Mark Kennedy.
CU’s system faculty council issued a report on Sunday that stated Kennedy may have misled the regents about his qualifications.
Kennedy is currently the president of the University of North Dakota. He was also a U.S. Congressman for Minnesota, and had a conservative voting record.
Many believe the former Republican congressman has shown a lack of support for the LGBTQ community, voting twice against marriage equality. Kennedy’s also voted against grants for colleges serving African American and Hispanic students.
The CU Board of Regents had previously released a statement that called Kennedy, “…proven leader with a diverse set of skills… with a passion for higher education… and a strong commitment to diversity.”