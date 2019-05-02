  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Neglect, Colorado News, El Paso County Sheriff, Jessica Mier


EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit (REO) seized two horses as part of an ongoing animal neglect investigation.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, deputies executed a search warrant in the 23000 block of McDaniel’s Road. Two horses were seized due to lack of care and malnourishment. One of the horses had severely split front hooves requiring veterinary care.

The horses are being held in an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) approved boarding facility.  There were no other animals on the property.

The owner of the horses, Jessica Mier, was served and released Thursday on two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. Mier has surrendered the seized horses to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s