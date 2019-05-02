Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit (REO) seized two horses as part of an ongoing animal neglect investigation.
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, deputies executed a search warrant in the 23000 block of McDaniel’s Road. Two horses were seized due to lack of care and malnourishment. One of the horses had severely split front hooves requiring veterinary care.
The horses are being held in an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) approved boarding facility. There were no other animals on the property.
The owner of the horses, Jessica Mier, was served and released Thursday on two misdemeanor counts of animal neglect. Mier has surrendered the seized horses to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.