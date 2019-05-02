FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are asking for help solving a series of burglaries. The five break-ins have similar characteristics but could be related to more than a dozen others in Colorado.
Since January, detectives have been investigating the series of break-ins, which all occur during daytime hours. The homeowners are all of Asian descent and own small local businesses, such as restaurants and salons.
The suspects forced their way into the homes and typically targeted cash. The residents were not home when the burglaries occurred.
Officers believe the latest incidents are related to 20 similar burglaries that have occurred in other Front Range communities, including Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Greeley and Castle Rock.
Detectives have been working with the business community but need additional help to solve the cases.
Additional Information from Fort Collins Police:
Anyone with information about these incidents or suspect/s is encouraged to contact Fort Collins Police Detective David Lindsay at 970-416-2634 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.