GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Clear Creek County coroner believes Sol Pais, the Florida teenager who traveled to Colorado last month prompting widespread school closures, took her own life the day she arrived in the state and two days before schools were closed due to the “credible threat” authorities believed Pais represented.
A coroner’s report issued Wednesday afternoon says Pais was found the morning of April 17 with “an apparent gunshot wound to the head” near the Echo Lake Campground in Clear Creek County. The coroner says Pais bought a shotgun the afternoon she arrived in Colorado and turned the weapon on herself “in the afternoon or early evening of 4/15/2019.”
A CBS4 Investigation previously obtained and aired videotape of Pais arriving at Denver International Airport the morning of April 15. Authorities believe she went directly from the airport to a gun shop before traveling to the Echo Lake area.
After her arrival in Colorado, authorities launched a massive search for the teen who was said to be infatuated with the Columbine massacre and was believed to pose a credible threat.
Law enforcement believed she was armed and dangerous and as a result hundreds of Front Range schools closed Wednesday, April 17. Clear Creek County Chief Deputy Coroner Harriet Hamilton said the one page coroner’s report was all that was currently available and,”The autopsy report will take several more weeks.”