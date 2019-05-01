DENVER (CBS4)– Don’t let the gloomy weather this week fool you. Civic Center Eats is back!
Civic Center Eats will be up and running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Oct. 10.
Diners will find a wide variety of choices from 69 different vendors, an average of 25 per day, ranging from barbecue to vegan-vegetarian choices as well as ethnic foods like Indian, Mexican and Puerto Rican.
New additions this year include a beer and wine garden on Thursdays, featuring craft local beverages and picnic table seating, a daily selection of retail trucks selling fashion, jewelry, gifts and more and staffed, 3-stream waste stations for trash, compost and recyclables.
One tip for avoiding the big crowds is to come right at 11 a.m. or to wait a bit longer to avoid the other diners at noon.
LINK: Civic Center Eats