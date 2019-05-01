  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Civic Center Conservancy, Civic Center Eats, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Don’t let the gloomy weather this week fool you. Civic Center Eats is back!

Civic Center Eats will be up and running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Oct. 10.

(credit: CBS)

Diners will find a wide variety of choices from 69 different vendors, an average of 25 per day, ranging from barbecue to vegan-vegetarian choices as well as ethnic foods like Indian, Mexican and Puerto Rican.

Civic Center Eats (credit: CBS)

New additions this year include a beer and wine garden on Thursdays, featuring craft local beverages and picnic table seating, a daily selection of retail trucks selling fashion, jewelry, gifts and more and staffed, 3-stream waste stations for trash, compost and recyclables.

One tip for avoiding the big crowds is to come right at 11 a.m. or to wait a bit longer to avoid the other diners at noon.

LINK: Civic Center Eats

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s