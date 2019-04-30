  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– A bill to impose a 62% tax on vaping products and raise cigarette taxes by 300% is expected to pass its final vote in the state House. The bill is up for the vote on Wednesday.

The governor’s proposal would raise the tax on cigarettes about 300% from .84 cents a pack to $2.56. It would also impose a 62% tax on e-cigarettes and other tobacco products. That’s nearly double the tax on marijuana products.

The bill would move onto the state Senate if it passes the House.

If the Senate approves the bill, it would go to voters in Colorado.

Supporters say the tax increase is designed to keep teens from smoking and vaping.

