LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Warren Tech Fire Science, Criminal Justice, Forensic Science and Emergency Dispatch students combined everything they’ve learned for an annual Arson Investigation.

“We’re trying to explain to these kids how lucky they are to get this type of experience. When they get out in the real world, they might not see this for a couple years,” said Mark Campbell of Denver Fire. Campbell and investigator Rob Sprenkle led students in their investigation.

Construction students built the structures for two full-scale burns. Campbell lit a piece of furniture inside on fire, then Fire Science students were responsible for controlling and putting out the flames.

“Once you get inside there’s so much smoke and it’s dark. You can’t see anything you’re doing,” described Cody Colbenson, a fire science student at Warren Tech Central.

Criminal Justice students then had to collect, preserve, and process the evidence from the crime scene. Forensic Science students analyzed fire dynamics and burn patterns, then conducted a necropsy on a pig that was placed inside the structure.

“Pig tissue responds very similar to human’s,” explained Campbell. “I never had an opportunity to do any of this. In fact, when we started it was a two-hour class for forensics. That was it,” said Campbell

Not only do students get college credit, but aspiring firefighters like Cody get firsthand experience at first responder life.

“To do a whole scenario with the fire truck putting out fire, it made me want to do it even more!” said Cody.