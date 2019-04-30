DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time ever the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are competing in the second round of their respective playoffs at the same time. The success of both teams is being celebrated by athletes, ownership and even nearby businesses.

With more games added to the end of the regular seasons, local businesses are using the playoff pushes to make more money.

Businesses in close proximity to Pepsi Center say their profits have increased significantly during the playoffs.

One of the locations profiting the most is the building at 1400 Wewatta, just north of Speer. The location offers parking and restaurants just across the street from Pepsi Center.

“We have seen such a crazy influx of people coming in. We have been completely full every single time there is a game,” said Shayla Englund, Director of Special Events for Coohills Restaurant and Bar.

Englund, and the Coohills establishment, were not in Denver the last time either the Nuggets or Avs made it to the second round. Ownership told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas their sales have drastically increased in recent weeks, adding they welcomed more games for both teams.

“It has definitely livened up this part of the town for us,” Englund said. “When (Denver teams) weren’t making it in to the second round, or moving on, (sales) did just stop.”

The restaurants in the area are not the only ones to see more business. “Crestone Partners, LLC” manages the building Coohills is located. Principal David Meares told CBS4 his company’s parking garage has seen significant traffic, especially with four home games in four nights at Pepsi Center between the two teams.

“The volume in the garage has been amazing,” Meares said. “They’re great not only for the team, but also for the businesses around the community. We are just loving the business. We are loving the interaction, and the excitement of downtown.”

Meares said the garage’s competitive pricing and location made business even better, as the playoff push continued.

“It has been crazy down here, but it has been wonderful for business,” Englund said.