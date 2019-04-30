Man Sentenced To 25 Years After Shooting Service Dog During RobberyThe man who shot a service dog after forcing his way into a motel room in Wheat Ridge has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Ken Molestina reports.

2 hours ago

Glass Facade Installed On New Welcome Center At Denver Art MuseumA crane equipped with special suction cups was used at the Denver Art Museum this month to install more than 50 glass panels on a new welcome center. The milestone comes in the midst of a $150 million renovation project which is expected to be completed in 2021. Ken Molestina reports.

2 hours ago

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Round 2 Game 1 Vlog, 2019 NBA PlayoffsIf you weren't able to attend the Nuggets big Game 1 win over the Blazers, Ryan Greene and Romi Bean give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to have media access, and take you court side pregame and into the locker room postgame.

3 hours ago

Rep. Diana DeGette Leads Charge To Raise Tobacco Age To 21The proposal would raise the legal age nationwide from 18 to 21.

3 hours ago