DENVER (CBS4) – More than 1,800 lesser flamingo chicks and eggs are being rescued and rehabilitated thanks, in part, to the Denver Zoo. A team traveled to Kimberley, South Africa to help.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

The birds were found abandoned in January. The adult flamingos left to look for food and water after a severe drought hit the area.

(credit: Denver Zoo)

(credit: Denver Zoo)

As Denver Zoo is part of AZA-accredited zoos, two volunteers from Denver traveled to Pretoria to help nurse dozens of chicks. Another volunteer is expected to leave in May, when there’s hope the bird will be released back to their flock.

