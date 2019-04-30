Another chilly, wet day for most of Colorado. We will continue to see rain and snow overnight Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. After that, skies should clear and only isolated storm chances remain on Thursday.
Until then, we will have below average temperatures with highs in the low 50s on Wednesday. More rain and snow possible overnight into Wednesday, with more rain and possible thunderstorms.
The high country will continue to see the snow pile up! We continue to have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories through 12:00 pm on Wednesday. The central and southwest mountains could see up to 16 inches of snow! Watch for low visibility and icy rounds on the commute Wednesday.
Warmer and drier weather rolls in on Thursday and we should stay that way through the weekend.