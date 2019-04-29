CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado business owner and outdoor enthusiast is being remembered as a man who gave back to his community, just days after he fell to his death while backcountry snowboarding. Tucker Shivers, creator of Conquered Peaks apparel company, died while snowboarding Pikes Peak last week.
“He should be remembered as one the best dudes I have ever met in my life,” said Hiatt Toney, a coworker and friend.
Toney said Shivers always dreamed of snowboarding Pikes Peak, and died doing what he loves.
“He loved snowboarding. He would snowboard every single day if he could,” Hiatt told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “He posted the night before of how excited he was to finally get the opportunity to snowboard down Pikes Peak.”
Shivers donated a portion of proceeds from his apparel company to three different charities. Hiatt said Shivers believed in giving back to the community and his friends. Hiatt recalled a time Shivers drove more than two hours just to help someone fix their car.
“He showed anyone who crossed his path, and walked in to his life, support and love to follow their dreams,” Hiatt said.
Shivers left behind a young wife and a 7-month-old child. Hiatt said Shivers would be remembered as a true friend, one whom died young yet doing what he loved.
“He really did go out challenging life, and living his dream,” Hiatt said.
The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses for Shivers. In the first 24 hours of the campaign, more than $16,000 was raised.
LINK: Tucker Shivers GoFundMe