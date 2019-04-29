  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Pikes Peak News, Snowboarding Death, Tucker Shivers


CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado business owner and outdoor enthusiast is being remembered as a man who gave back to his community, just days after he fell to his death while backcountry snowboarding. Tucker Shivers, creator of Conquered Peaks apparel company, died while snowboarding Pikes Peak last week.

(credit: conqueredpeaks)

“He should be remembered as one the best dudes I have ever met in my life,” said Hiatt Toney, a coworker and friend.

Toney said Shivers always dreamed of snowboarding Pikes Peak, and died doing what he loves.

Hiatt Toney (credit: CBS)

“He loved snowboarding. He would snowboard every single day if he could,” Hiatt told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “He posted the night before of how excited he was to finally get the opportunity to snowboard down Pikes Peak.”

(credit: Hiatt Toney)

Shivers donated a portion of proceeds from his apparel company to three different charities. Hiatt said Shivers believed in giving back to the community and his friends. Hiatt recalled a time Shivers drove more than two hours just to help someone fix their car.

(credit: Hiatt Toney)

“He showed anyone who crossed his path, and walked in to his life, support and love to follow their dreams,” Hiatt said.

(credit: Hiatt Toney)

Shivers left behind a young wife and a 7-month-old child. Hiatt said Shivers would be remembered as a true friend, one whom died young yet doing what he loved.

(credit: Hiatt Toney)

“He really did go out challenging life, and living his dream,” Hiatt said.

(credit: Hiatt Toney)

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses for Shivers. In the first 24 hours of the campaign, more than $16,000 was raised.

LINK: Tucker Shivers GoFundMe

Dillon Thomas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s