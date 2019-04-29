  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dominguez Canyon, Hiker Rescue, Mesa County News

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rescued a group of backpackers after they ran out of water and got lost in the Dominguez Canyon. The four men were on a 40-mile loop when they had to call for help on Sunday morning.

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

The group, all men in their 50s, were using maps and plans for the hiking and camping trip in Dominguez Canyon. The Dominguez Canyon Wilderness is on Bureau of Land Management property located southeast of Grand Junction in western Colorado.

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

They quickly realized all the water sources listed on the maps were dry and they had been without water since Saturday afternoon.

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

They also had been on a trail that rimmed out and they were surrounded by deep canyons. All the hikers are from the Front Range and unfamiliar with the area.

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Mesa County Search and Rescue to find the hikers. They used ATVs that brought them within two miles of the hikers and then hiked the rest of the way in.

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

Crews found the hikers, brought them water and then helped them hike out to the waiting ATVs. The rescue mission lasted nearly 10 hours.

(credit: Mesa County Sheriff)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s