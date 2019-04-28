Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say someone died in a crash on Eastbound 6th Avenue and the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 25. The crash was described as a rollover.
Denver Police Department spokesman Tyrone Campbell also told CBS4 that officers are looking for two people who ran from the scene on foot. So far, he said, detectives have not compiled a reliable description of those people. It’s also unknown if they are injured.
The circumstances of the accident are also not clear at this time.
DPD urged other drivers to avoid the area.