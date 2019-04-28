  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Red Line
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:6th Avenue, Denver News, Denver Police, I-25

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say someone died in a crash on Eastbound 6th Avenue and the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 25. The crash was described as a rollover.

(credit: CBS)

Denver Police Department spokesman Tyrone Campbell also told CBS4 that officers are looking for two people who ran from the scene on foot. So far, he said, detectives have not compiled a reliable description of those people. It’s also unknown if they are injured.

The circumstances of the accident are also not clear at this time.

DPD urged other drivers to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s