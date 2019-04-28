PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol say their officers chased a suspect who they say stole one of their officers’ vehicles Sunday afternoon. Investigators say the officer pulled the suspect over for an unknown traffic violation in Pueblo County.
Officials tell CBS4 the suspect managed to get into the officer’s vehicle and took off with it. That officer is reportedly hurt after fighting the suspect before the car was stolen.
The suspect reached speeds of 100+ mph, officials say. They say the suspect crashed and rolled the vehicle then got out and ran away.
After a few moments, the suspect was caught. There are no reports of serious injuries.
Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office were also called into the pursuit. Huerfano County Sheriff’s deputies were on standby to join the chase if it carried over the county line. However, the chase ended before then.