CU Buffaloes WR Juwann Winfree Is A Bronco: Denver Selects Winfree In 6th RoundThe Broncos selected a wide receiver -- Juwann Winfree out of Colorado -- with a sixth round selection in the NFL Draft.

Nuggets, Spurs Down To Final Game Of Series TonightSan Antonio faces a hostile crowd Saturday night in Denver where the Nuggets were a league-best 34-7 at home during the regular season.

Broncos Select Justin Hollins, Edge Rusher Out Of Oregon, In Fifth RoundThe Broncos selected Justin Hollins, a linebacker from Oregon with the 156th overall pick (Round 5, Pick No. 18) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Trade! Broncos Trade Picks With 49ers, Also Get Linebacker Dekoda WatsonThe Denver Broncos have traded picks in the NFL Draft with the San Franciso 49ers and acquired linebacker Dekoda Watson.

Dalton Risner Landing With Home-State Broncos: 'A Dream Come True'To be selected by the Broncos at pick 41 in the second round is the ultimate fulfillment of a homegrown aspiration for Dalton Risner to one day suit up in the Orange and Blue.

Broncos' Drew Lock: Falling In Draft 'Certainly' A Source Of MotivationDrew Lock of Missouri was taken in Round 2, going to Denver 42nd overall after the Broncos traded up with Cincinnati to get him. Some projections had him going in the opening round.