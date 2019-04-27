  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Pikes Peak, Tucker Shivers


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a 24-year-old Colorado Springs man died in a snowboarding accident on Pikes Peak.

The view of Pikes Peak from Copter4 (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Tucker Shivers, the founder and CEO of a small Colorado clothing brand, fell above Glen Cove on the eastern face of the 14,115-foot (4,302-meter) mountain Wednesday. Patrick Kerscher, operations director of El Paso County Search and Rescue, says Shivers was wearing a helmet, but it was broken on impact.

Shivers was taken off the mountain but later died.

He posted a picture of the mountain on his Facebook page Tuesday night and wrote, “After staring at this mountain for 4 years. I finally have the opportunity to snowboard down Pikes Peak, America’s Mountain, tomorrow!”

Representatives at his company, Conquered Peaks, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s