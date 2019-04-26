BREAKING NEWSFiery Crash Closes I-70: Four people confirmed dead, semi driver facing vehicular homicide charges
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, University of Colorado


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student with down syndrome is calling for the university to allow students with intellectual disabilities who earn certificates to walk with students who earn degrees at commencement ceremonies.

The Gazette reported Thursday that more than 6,000 signatures have been collected on junior Nick Harmon’s change.org petition.

School officials say the university system’s graduation policy — bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree earners are permitted to walk at commencement, but not those in certificate or endorsement programs — is not discriminatory because it applies to all students.

The petitioners, who are in a four-year pilot Inclusive Higher Education Certificate Program, argue they should have the same privilege as other students because they pay the same tuition and fees and their program requires 55 credit hours.

A four-year bachelor’s degree requires 120 credit hours.

